Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

How Snapchat Is Trying To Avoid YouTube's Ad Problems
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 05, 2017 12:19pm   Comments
Share:
How Snapchat Is Trying To Avoid YouTube's Ad Problems
Related SNAP
J C Penney Jumps To The Top Of The Short Seller List
Snapchat's User Engagement Increases Despite Assailment From Instagram Stories

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) is looking to avoid the same mistakes YouTube made by placing advertisements over questionable content; the social media platform wants to give customers more control over ad placement.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL)'s YouTube came under fire earlier in the year for lack of quality control of advertisement placement, which resulted in an advertisers boycott, when ads were placed on videos with hate speech, putting company’s in an uncomfortable position and threatening their brand reputation.

PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP) , Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT), Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH), Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) and General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) were among the major companies that pulled advertising from YouTube after the boycott.

Snap is looking to steer clear of a potential YouTube advertising mishap by allowing brands that buy through a self-serve ad buying platform or advertising API, so they can choose to have their ads run only between regular users’ stories or only within the Stories and Shows produced by Snapchat and its media partners.

“Brands can also now opt to exclude their ads from appearing adjacent to certain content categories. Advertisers were previously unable to specify ad placement, so we view these new features as advertiser friendly and therefore incrementally positive for advertiser demand,” said Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Kip Paulson (see his track record here).

Not only will the new advertising options allow for better content targeting, it ensures that brands can avoid the backlash many faced on YouTube due to its inability to prevent ads appearing next to hateful and offensive content. This is essential for a platform like Snapchat, which is no stranger to questionable content.

Cantor Fitzgerald maintains an Overweight rating on Snap with a $15 price target.

Related Links:

Snapchat's User Engagement Increases Despite Assailment From Instagram Stories

So What's The Difference Between YouTube And Facebook's New 'Watch'?

Latest Ratings for SNAP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2017WedbushInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
Aug 2017SunTrust Robinson HumphreyInitiates Coverage OnSell
Aug 2017Cantor FitzgeraldUpgradesNeutralOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for SNAP
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Long Ideas News Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DISH + GM)

20% Of Millennials Don't Think A Car Will Be Necessary In 20 Years
August Auto Sales Recover Modestly As Industry Looks To Post-Hurricane Replacement Demand
Big Ten Network's Big Tenth Anniversary: How A Conference Schooled Colleges In How To Cash In
The DISH Network FCC Case Explained
Dish Surges As Airwave Case Returns To FCC
Will Monthly Auto Sales Decline For 8th Straight Month?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on SNAP
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.