Right Now Could Be A 'Terrific' Buying Opportunity In Energizer

Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2017 10:08am   Comments
Right Now Could Be A 'Terrific' Buying Opportunity In Energizer
Jim Cramer Weighs In On Adobe, Blackberry, Energizer, Weight Watchers And More
Amazon Batteries Threat Is Real, But Energizer Profit Growth Can Keep Going, And Going, And Going...
Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) President & CEO Alan R. Hoskins Bought $499,98' of Shares (GuruFocus)

Following its meeting with the management of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE: ENR), Citigroup's Wendy Nelson said the company's shares now offer a terrific buying opportunity.

Nelson noted that Energizer shares have fallen about 30 percent over the last four months, primarily due to the fear that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is going to erode the company's market share and margins.

See Also: Battery Capacity Over The Years: How Will Goodenough's New Invention Stack Up?

Additionally, Citigroup believes the company's top line is pressured by a repositioning of the company's portfolio, which has also boosted inventory levels. The departure of a well-regarded CFO and the lack of meaningful share repurchase activity were also in part responsible for the downside, the firm added.

Concluding, Citigroup said a lot of misconception and a little bit of reality have created the terrific buying opportunity.

Citigroup said Energizer remains a high conviction Buy, with a $54 price target, which suggests 30 percent upside from current levels.

Image credit: Mike Mozart, Flickr

Latest Ratings for ENR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2017Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy
Jul 2017KeyBancUpgradesSector WeightOverweight
Jul 2017Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

