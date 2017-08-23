Right Now Could Be A 'Terrific' Buying Opportunity In Energizer
Following its meeting with the management of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE: ENR), Citigroup's Wendy Nelson said the company's shares now offer a terrific buying opportunity.
Nelson noted that Energizer shares have fallen about 30 percent over the last four months, primarily due to the fear that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is going to erode the company's market share and margins.
See Also: Battery Capacity Over The Years: How Will Goodenough's New Invention Stack Up?
Additionally, Citigroup believes the company's top line is pressured by a repositioning of the company's portfolio, which has also boosted inventory levels. The departure of a well-regarded CFO and the lack of meaningful share repurchase activity were also in part responsible for the downside, the firm added.
Concluding, Citigroup said a lot of misconception and a little bit of reality have created the terrific buying opportunity.
Citigroup said Energizer remains a high conviction Buy, with a $54 price target, which suggests 30 percent upside from current levels.
Image credit: Mike Mozart, Flickr
Latest Ratings for ENR
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2017
|Deutsche Bank
|Maintains
|Buy
|Jul 2017
|KeyBanc
|Upgrades
|Sector Weight
|Overweight
|Jul 2017
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
View More Analyst Ratings for ENR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Citigroup Wendy NelsonAnalyst Color Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.