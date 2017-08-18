Analysts at Loop Capital Markets continue to view CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) as a top pick after hosting an executive dinner with the company's CEO Leslie Moonves and investor relations EVP Adam Townsend.

Loop Capital's David Miller maintains a Buy rating on CBS with an unchanged $78 price target as the company remains not only a "production powerhouse" but an "absolute production machine."

CBS is producing or co-producing 54 TV series, which marks an uptick from 41 shows last year and 33 two years ago, Miller said. In fact, the company's studios lot on Radford Street consists of 18 sound stages and all of them are in use. Moreover, CBS is dealing with 11 buyers of its series, up from seven a year ago.

M&A Discussions

Concerning the topic of M&A, Moonves reiterated what the company said during its second-quarter conference call that the company is "strategically complete," Miller noted. But the company may appear open to TV station M&A activity if the FCC's Chief Ajit Pai eases the 39.0 percent TV station cap rule -- which he may given a reputation for being "pro free market and pro consolidation."

