Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT)’s good news began late-July with the mixed earnings report of menacing competitor Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), and it continued with the sound beats of Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) Wednesday and TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) Tuesday ━ results that may bode well for the wider industry.

Now, as Walmart looks to produce its own good news in its Thursday quarterly report, it can do so boasting the confidence of Wall Street.

Of the 19 analysts who published research in the last three months, 11 consider Wal-Mart worth buying, seven are holding and one is selling, according to TipRanks. The average price target is $83.88.

Over the last month, only six analysts updated their coverage of Walmart:

Jefferies initiated at Buy with an $88 price target;

Stephens upgraded to a Buy with a $91 price target;

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a Hold with a $79 price target;

Cowen & Co. reiterated a Buy with an $86 price target;

Oppenheimer initiated at a Buy with a $90 price target;

and RBC Capital reiterated a Sell with a $74 price target.

The consensus predicts an earnings per share of $1.07 on sales of $122.84 billion.

Wal-Mart was trading around $81.09 midday Wednesday.

Related Link:

Retail To Finish Q2 Earnings Season As Challenges Continue

______

Image Credit: By Walmart from Bentonville, USA - Walmart's Aerodynamic Trucks, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Latest Ratings for WMT Date Firm Action From To Aug 2017 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Aug 2017 Stephens & Co. Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight Aug 2017 Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage On Outperform View More Analyst Ratings for WMT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Earnings Long Ideas News Short Ideas Previews Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.