All The Sell-Side Ratings And Price Targets On Walmart Ahead Of Q2 Earnings
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 16, 2017 4:05pm   Comments
Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT)’s good news began late-July with the mixed earnings report of menacing competitor Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), and it continued with the sound beats of Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) Wednesday and TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) Tuesday ━ results that may bode well for the wider industry.

Now, as Walmart looks to produce its own good news in its Thursday quarterly report, it can do so boasting the confidence of Wall Street.

Of the 19 analysts who published research in the last three months, 11 consider Wal-Mart worth buying, seven are holding and one is selling, according to TipRanks. The average price target is $83.88.

Over the last month, only six analysts updated their coverage of Walmart:

  • Jefferies initiated at Buy with an $88 price target;
  • Stephens upgraded to a Buy with a $91 price target;
  • Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a Hold with a $79 price target;
  • Cowen & Co. reiterated a Buy with an $86 price target;
  • Oppenheimer initiated at a Buy with a $90 price target;
  • and RBC Capital reiterated a Sell with a $74 price target.

The consensus predicts an earnings per share of $1.07 on sales of $122.84 billion.

Wal-Mart was trading around $81.09 midday Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for WMT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2017CitigroupMaintainsNeutral
Aug 2017Stephens & Co.UpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Aug 2017OppenheimerInitiates Coverage OnOutperform

