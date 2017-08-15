Earnings season is coming to an end with just a handful of notable companies yet to report, including Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO). The company will report its fiscal fourth-quarter report after Wednesday's market close, and analysts at Cowen remain bullish heading into the print.

Cowen's Paul Silverstein maintains an Outperform rating and $39 price target on Cisco's stock as the company's margin structure remains "resilient." The analyst also expects to see in the report a positive impact from the company's ongoing shift in revenue mix towards services and software. In fact, the company's 32.3-percent operating margin in its fiscal third-quarter represents its second highest reading in more than 15 years.

Perhaps more importantly, Cisco is sitting on more than $7 per share in cash and will soon be in a position to "monetize" it through share repurchases or an accretive acquisition, or both, the analyst continued. However, part of this assumption is based on expectations for changes to the U.S. repatriation tax law but investors are wrong to assign little to no value to this outcome.

Meanwhile, Cisco's stock already boasts a 3.7-percent dividend yield and a more than 10-percent free cash flow yield (ex-net cash), which adds to the bullish case.

Related Links:

Berkshire Hathaway And Its Massive Cash Hoard

Previewing Cisco's Q4 Results: Deutsche Bank Is Bullish Into 2018

Latest Ratings for CSCO Date Firm Action From To May 2017 Morgan Stanley Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight May 2017 BMO Capital Downgrades Outperform Market Perform Apr 2017 Credit Suisse Upgrades Underperform Outperform View More Analyst Ratings for CSCO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Earnings Long Ideas News Previews Reiteration Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.