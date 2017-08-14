Walmart's Aggressive Online Expansion Should Please Investors
Get News First. Profit Faster
With Benzinga Professional get unlimited access to ALL content! PLUS:
- REALTIME NEWSFEED
- REALTIME AUDIO NEWS
- FULL CALENDAR SUITE
- CHAT WITH OUR NEWS DESK
RECENT PRO ALERTS
US trader representative Lighthizer: Will conduct thorough investigation of China's intellectual property practices via ForexLive03:46pm - August 14, 2017
Dicks's Sporting Goods Option Alert: Fri $38 Calls at the Ask: 1019 @ $0.75 vs 882 OI; Ref=$34.703:41pm - August 14, 2017
VF Corp. Shares Rallied Over $63 Mon. Afternoon, Stock Now Up 2.9% For Session, Following Mid-Day Upgrade To Buy From Canaccord03:40pm - August 14, 2017
Posted-In: Baird Michael Lasser Peter BenedictAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings