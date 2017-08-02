FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) reported Tuesday a better-than-expected earnings report, which not only propelled shares higher by 7 percent, but the company confirmed a turnaround story is "starting to see some traction," at least according to analysts at BTIG. The firm's Joel Fishbein maintains a Buy rating with a price target boosted from $17 to $18.

Granted, FireEye is performing well against a "relatively low bar" after a challenging period, the company's second quarter earnings report were still ahead of consensus estimates, Fishbein stated. Specifically, the earnings report showed:

An improvement in the "right sizing" of the cost structure.

A more streamlined and solution oriented portfolio of products.

A "go to market refocus."

On the other hand, the cybersecurity company's billings performance in the quarter wasn't "pretty" but is mostly weighed down by falling duration while the overall descent is "leveling off," the analyst added. Also, there are still some question marks as to what degree new products will convert to sales although "initial indicators appear promising."

Looking forward, the next milestone for FireEye would be showing continued growth and profitability in the fourth quarter, Fishbein continued. In fact, two quarters of strong performance should bring the company closer to profitability in the fourth quarter and should also drive shares higher.

"Growth plus profitability combined with a deeply depressed valuation lead to a favorable set up, in our view," Fishbein concluded.

At last check, shares of FireEye were up 7.08 percent at $15.73 in Wednesday's pre-market session.

Related Links:

25 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Hackers Target, Embarrass Cyber Security Specialists At FireEye Subsidiary

Latest Ratings for FEYE Date Firm Action From To Jun 2017 Susquehanna Initiates Coverage On Neutral May 2017 William Blair Upgrades Market Perform Outperform Mar 2017 Goldman Sachs Upgrades Sell Buy View More Analyst Ratings for FEYE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Earnings Long Ideas News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.