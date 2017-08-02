25 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

PharMerica Corporation (NYSE: PMC) shares rose 15.6 percent to $28.95 in pre-market trading as the company agreed to be acquired by KKR for $29.25 per share in cash.

(NYSE: PMC) shares rose 15.6 percent to $28.95 in pre-market trading as the company agreed to be acquired by KKR for $29.25 per share in cash. Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) rose 11.2 percent to $11.68 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.63 percent on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ: ENDP) rose 11.2 percent to $11.68 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.63 percent on Tuesday. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) rose 11 percent to $12.40 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.95 percent on Tuesday.

(NYSE: ENZ) rose 11 percent to $12.40 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.95 percent on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) gained 11 percent to $191.25 as the company posted stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter.

(NASDAQ: ILMN) gained 11 percent to $191.25 as the company posted stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. JMU Ltd- ADR (NASDAQ: JMU) rose 9.6 percent to $2.40 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.82 percent on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ: JMU) rose 9.6 percent to $2.40 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.82 percent on Tuesday. World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE: INT) rose 8.8 percent to $36.32 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.18 percent on Tuesday.

(NYSE: INT) rose 8.8 percent to $36.32 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.18 percent on Tuesday. SK Telecom Co Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: SKM) shares rose 8.5 percent to $30.00 in the pre-market trading session after gaining 1.39 percent on Tuesday.

(NYSE: SKM) shares rose 8.5 percent to $30.00 in the pre-market trading session after gaining 1.39 percent on Tuesday. Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: DARE) rose 8.1 percent to $3.47 in pre-market trading after declining 5.59 percent on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ: DARE) rose 8.1 percent to $3.47 in pre-market trading after declining 5.59 percent on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) rose 7.2 percent to $53.60 in pre-market trading after the company posted better-than-expected Q2 earnings and raised its FY 2017 guidance.

(NASDAQ: GRMN) rose 7.2 percent to $53.60 in pre-market trading after the company posted better-than-expected Q2 earnings and raised its FY 2017 guidance. FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) shares rose 6.7 percent to $15.68 in pre-market trading as the company posted upbeat Q2 results and raised its guidance.

(NASDAQ: FEYE) shares rose 6.7 percent to $15.68 in pre-market trading as the company posted upbeat Q2 results and raised its guidance. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares rose 5.8 percent to $158.69 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The company sold 41 million units iPhone units and 11.42 million iPad units during the quarter.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Losers

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) shares fell 24.3 percent to $15.75 in pre-market trading after the company issued a weak guidance.

(NYSE: AMC) shares fell 24.3 percent to $15.75 in pre-market trading after the company issued a weak guidance. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MTSI) shares fell 21.8 percent to $47.75 in pre-market trading as the company posted weaker-than-expected Q3 earnings.

(NASDAQ: MTSI) shares fell 21.8 percent to $47.75 in pre-market trading as the company posted weaker-than-expected Q3 earnings. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) fell 16.9 percent to $9.10 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat quarterly results. Deutsche Bank downgraded Big 5 Sporting from Buy to Hold.

(NASDAQ: BGFV) fell 16.9 percent to $9.10 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat quarterly results. Deutsche Bank downgraded Big 5 Sporting from Buy to Hold. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTI) fell 14 percent to $195.37 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat Q2 sales and issued a weak sales forecast for the current quarter.

(NASDAQ: ULTI) fell 14 percent to $195.37 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat Q2 sales and issued a weak sales forecast for the current quarter. Shutterstock Inc (NASDAQ: SSTK) shares fell 13.7 percent to $36.00 in pre-market trading after the company posted weaker-than-expected Q2 earnings and lowered its FY17 outlook.

(NASDAQ: SSTK) shares fell 13.7 percent to $36.00 in pre-market trading after the company posted weaker-than-expected Q2 earnings and lowered its FY17 outlook. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) fell 13.7 percent to $234.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q2 results.

(NASDAQ: COHR) fell 13.7 percent to $234.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q2 results. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares fell 10.5 percent to $3.50 in pre-market trading after declining 0.51 percent on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ: TNXP) shares fell 10.5 percent to $3.50 in pre-market trading after declining 0.51 percent on Tuesday. Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR (NYSE: FENG) shares rose 8.5 percent to $2.48 in pre-market trading after rising 0.37 percent on Tuesday.

(NYSE: FENG) shares rose 8.5 percent to $2.48 in pre-market trading after rising 0.37 percent on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) shares fell 8.1 percent to $150.10. Pioneer Natural Resources reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.21 per share on sales of $1.63 billion. The company also announced plans to lower its 2017 capital budget. Wells Fargo downgraded Pioneer Natural from Outperform to Market Perform.

(NYSE: PXD) shares fell 8.1 percent to $150.10. Pioneer Natural Resources reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.21 per share on sales of $1.63 billion. The company also announced plans to lower its 2017 capital budget. Wells Fargo downgraded Pioneer Natural from Outperform to Market Perform. SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) fell 6.5 percent to $10.65 in pre-market trading. SunPower posted a narrower-than-expected Q2 loss, but issued a weak sales forecast.

(NASDAQ: SPWR) fell 6.5 percent to $10.65 in pre-market trading. SunPower posted a narrower-than-expected Q2 loss, but issued a weak sales forecast. Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) fell 6 percent to $17.14 in pre-market trading as the company posted downbeat Q2 earnings.

(NASDAQ: MTCH) fell 6 percent to $17.14 in pre-market trading as the company posted downbeat Q2 earnings. Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ: FTR) fell 5.6 percent to $15.00 in pre-market trading after reporting a wider-than-expected loss.

(NASDAQ: FTR) fell 5.6 percent to $15.00 in pre-market trading after reporting a wider-than-expected loss. ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD) shares fell 5.5 percent to $73.25 in pre-market trading. ResMed reported Q4 earnings of $0.77 per share on sales of $556.7 million.

(NYSE: RMD) shares fell 5.5 percent to $73.25 in pre-market trading. ResMed reported Q4 earnings of $0.77 per share on sales of $556.7 million. ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ: CFMS) fell 4.7 percent to $4.50 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.79 percent on Tuesday.

Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.