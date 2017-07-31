In a meticulous orchestration of irony, a team of hackers published stolen data from FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE)‘s Mandiant Security subsidiary and launched a #leaktheanalyst campaign Monday.

“We are aware of reports that a Mandiant employee’s social media accounts were compromised,” a FireEye spokesperson told Benzinga. “We immediately began investigating this situation, and took steps to limit further exposure. Our investigation continues, but thus far, we have found no evidence FireEye or Mandiant systems were compromised.”

The perpetrators, who called themselves the “31337 hackers,” allegedly infiltrated the Mandiant system and spent a year undetected inside the computer of one of its senior threat intelligence analysts.

Dumped content included the entirety of the analyst’s email inbox and a number of sensitive internal documents, detailing network topologies, threat intelligence profiles, customer records and presentations.

“This leak was just a glimpse of how deep we breached into Mandiant, we might publish more critical data in the future,” the hackers posted to Pastebin.

The hackers, who allegedly targeted the analyst through the Windows Find My Device product on his Surface Pro, also took the opportunity to virtually vandalize his social media accounts.

They challenged other cyber experts to follow suit.

“Let’s go after everything they’ve got, let’s go after their countries, let’s trash their reputation in the field,” they wrote. “If during your stealth operation you pwned [sic] an analyst, target him and leak his personal and professional data, as a side job of course.”

FireEye was trading down 1.8 percent ahead of market open.

