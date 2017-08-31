Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Workday Performance Review: Q2 Meets Or Exceeds Even The Highest Expectations

Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2017 11:56am   Comments
Share:
Workday Performance Review: Q2 Meets Or Exceeds Even The Highest Expectations
Related
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
10 Stocks To Watch For August 31, 2017
Workday Earns Composite Rating Upgrade (Investor's Business Daily)

Reviewing Workday Inc (NYSE: WDAY)'s fiscal year 2018 second-quarter results, Deutsche Bank said the quarterly print met its high expectations.

As such, the firm maintains its Hold rating but raised its price target for the shares from $95 to $105, given the solid tone of the print.

At time of writing, Workday shares were up 1.36 percent at $109.

Analyst Karl Keirstead noted subscription revenues were up 42 percent, consistent with the previous quarter, and billings growth, though accelerating to 29 percent to $548 million, missed his $556 million estimate. Operating margin of 9.3 percent and operating cash flow of $15 million also exceeded expectations, Keirstead added.

tipranks.png

Additionally, Deutsche Bank noted that the company raised its 2018 revenue guidance by far more than the second-quarter beat. Summarizing, the firm said the numbers and tone of Workday's results were strong despite smaller HCM SaaS peers posting mixed results of late.

See also: Few Surprises With This Tech ETF

Things the firm liked about the results:

  • 40 percent, plus, growth in subscription revenues.
  • 10 percent sequential growth in total subscription backlog.
  • An uptick in HCM deal activity in the F500.

The firm said the 59-percent revenue growth and wins in Europe, especially with Siemens AG (ADR) (OTC: SIEGY), imply share gains against SAP SE (ADR) (NYSE: SAP).

However, the firm was not too happy about the sequential decline in long-term DR, as the company is not pushing for multi-year prepays. The company guided to third quarter long-term DR of just $75 million. Additionally, the firm feels total billings growth will decelerate in the third quarter.

On valuation, Deutsche Bank noted that the outperformance of the company's stock has precluded it from being bullish. With the 2018 revenue multiple of 11 times, the firm said its view on the stock remains mixed.

_______
Image Credit: By FASTILY (Own work) [CC BY-SA 4.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

Latest Ratings for WDAY

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2017Deutsche BankMaintainsHold
Aug 2017Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral
Aug 2017Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for WDAY
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Earnings News Guidance Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SAP + SIEGY)

Jim Cramer Weighs In On GE, Charles Schwab, SAP And More
Earnings Scheduled For July 20, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on WDAY
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.