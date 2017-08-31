Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2017 10:00am   Comments
  • Jefferies boosted Workday Inc (NYSE: WDAY) price target from $92 to $106. Workday shares closed at $107.54 on Wednesday.
  • RBC Capital increased Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) price target from $12 to $14. Abercrombie & Fitch shares closed at $12.48 on Wednesday.
  • Goldman Sachs raised the price target for Workday Inc (NYSE: WDAY) from $101 to $114. Workday shares closed at $107.54 on Wednesday.
  • Jefferies cut the price target for Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) from $139 to $134. Casey's shares closed at $104.93 on Wednesday.
  • Wells Fargo raised the price target on Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) from $68 to $83. Owens Corning shares closed at $71.76 on Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for WDAY

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2017BMO CapitalMaintainsMarket Perform
Jun 2017BTIG ResearchDowngradesBuyNeutral
Apr 2017Credit SuisseInitiates Coverage OnNeutral

