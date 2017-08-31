5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Jefferies boosted Workday Inc (NYSE: WDAY) price target from $92 to $106. Workday shares closed at $107.54 on Wednesday.
- RBC Capital increased Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) price target from $12 to $14. Abercrombie & Fitch shares closed at $12.48 on Wednesday.
- Goldman Sachs raised the price target for Workday Inc (NYSE: WDAY) from $101 to $114. Workday shares closed at $107.54 on Wednesday.
- Jefferies cut the price target for Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) from $139 to $134. Casey's shares closed at $104.93 on Wednesday.
- Wells Fargo raised the price target on Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) from $68 to $83. Owens Corning shares closed at $71.76 on Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for WDAY
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2017
|BMO Capital
|Maintains
|Market Perform
|Jun 2017
|BTIG Research
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|Apr 2017
|Credit Suisse
|Initiates Coverage On
|Neutral
