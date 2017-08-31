10 Stocks To Watch For August 31, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) to report quarterly earnings at $1.1 per share on revenue of $5.80 billion before the opening bell. Dollar General shares gained 1 percent to $77.50 in after-hours trading.

Workday Inc (NYSE: WDAY) posted better-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its subscription sales outlook. Workday shares rose 0.20 percent to $107.75 in the after-hours trading session.

