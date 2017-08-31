Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Stocks To Watch For August 31, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2017 6:14am   Comments
Share:
10 Stocks To Watch For August 31, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) to report quarterly earnings at $1.1 per share on revenue of $5.80 billion before the opening bell. Dollar General shares gained 1 percent to $77.50 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $567.33 million after the closing bell. Lululemon shares rose 0.23 percent to $57.74 in after-hours trading.
  • Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Wednesday. Shoe Carnival shares climbed 16.63 percent to $19.15 in the after-hours trading session.
  • After the markets close, Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ: TECD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $8.70 billion. Tech Data shares surged 2.26 percent to $112.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) to have earned $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion in the latest quarter. Campbell will release earnings before the markets open. Campbell Soup fell 1.10 percent to close at $50.25 on Wednesday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Workday Inc (NYSE: WDAY) posted better-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its subscription sales outlook. Workday shares rose 0.20 percent to $107.75 in the after-hours trading session.
  • After the closing bell, Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $487.34 million. Palo Alto shares rose 0.15 percent to $133.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $727.12 million before the opening bell. Ciena shares gained 1.57 percent to $24.65 in after-hours trading.
  • Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter. Box shares declined 3.92 percent to $18.87 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $627.92 million. Genesco shares gained 3.12 percent to $26.30 in after-hours trading.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CIEN + BOX)

Earnings Scheduled For August 31, 2017
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 30, 2017
The Market In 5 Minutes
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of ADP, GDP Data
Earnings Scheduled For August 30, 2017
Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Ciena And Alibaba
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on DG
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.