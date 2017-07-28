Expedia Still A Favorable Risk/Reward After Q2 Beat
Shares of Expedia Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) hit a new all-time high on Friday in reaction to its second-quarter results and are up by more than 40 percent since the start of 2017. Yet UBS's Eric Sheridan maintains a Buy rating on Expedia's stock with a price target boosted from $155 to $178.
Expedia's earnings report not only exceeded investor expectations but also showed:
- Lodging room nights stayed grow of 21 percent.
- Strong top-line performance in the core online travel agency.
- A 2-percent year-over-year increase in average daily rate (ADR).
- Take rate grew year over year for the second consecutive quarter.
On the other hand, the analyst highlighted a few concerning aspects, including:
- A 370-basis-point deleverage in sales and marketing.
- A 600-basis-point sequential deceleration in air tickets sold on a 700 basis point easier comp.
- No upward guidance revision to adjusted EBITDA growth despite a beat in the quarter in profit.
Balancing the positive and negatives, the analyst feels that Expedia remains a favorable stock to own given superior organic hotel trends, expectations that marketing spend will deliver a 23 percent room night growth, and positive expectations from HomeAway.
Finally, Expedia's stock is still trading at a "reasonable" forward valuation against its underlying asset value.
At last check, shares of Expedia were up 3.63 percent at $159.87.
