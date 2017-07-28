Shares of Expedia Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) hit a new all-time high on Friday in reaction to its second-quarter results and are up by more than 40 percent since the start of 2017. Yet UBS's Eric Sheridan maintains a Buy rating on Expedia's stock with a price target boosted from $155 to $178.

Expedia's earnings report not only exceeded investor expectations but also showed:

Lodging room nights stayed grow of 21 percent. Strong top-line performance in the core online travel agency. A 2-percent year-over-year increase in average daily rate (ADR). Take rate grew year over year for the second consecutive quarter.



On the other hand, the analyst highlighted a few concerning aspects, including:

A 370-basis-point deleverage in sales and marketing. A 600-basis-point sequential deceleration in air tickets sold on a 700 basis point easier comp. No upward guidance revision to adjusted EBITDA growth despite a beat in the quarter in profit.



Balancing the positive and negatives, the analyst feels that Expedia remains a favorable stock to own given superior organic hotel trends, expectations that marketing spend will deliver a 23 percent room night growth, and positive expectations from HomeAway.

Finally, Expedia's stock is still trading at a "reasonable" forward valuation against its underlying asset value.

At last check, shares of Expedia were up 3.63 percent at $159.87.

Latest Ratings for EXPE Date Firm Action From To Jul 2017 Argus Initiates Coverage On Buy Jun 2017 Citigroup Upgrades Neutral Buy May 2017 Raymond James Downgrades Outperform Market Perform View More Analyst Ratings for EXPE

