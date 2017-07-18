Analyst Gives Bank Of America's 'Low-Quality' Beat More Scrutiny
Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) reported its second-quarter results, which came in ahead of expectations but according to one analyst should be viewed as a "low quality" beat.
UBS analyst Saul Martinez maintains a Neutral rating on Bank of America's stock with an unchanged $26 price target after the earnings report was "messy" with positive and negative non-core items mostly "washing" each other out.
Net Interest Income A Brief Concern
Bank of America's net interest income (NII) fell 0.3 percent sequentially to $11.2 billion, but was up 8.5 percent year-over-year, Martinez said. It also fell short of the $11.3 billion expected as higher short-term rates were offset by funding costs within the Global Equities division.
However, Bank of America "somewhat encouragingly" did say it expects growth in NII in the third quarter despite a $130 million headwind related to the sale of its UK cards business.
Now What?
Given the less-than-expected NII in the quarter, it appears the bank's results were "mixed" as earnings within most business segments were merely in-line with expectations.
Looking forward, management guided to a 4 percent reduction in 2018 expenses to $53 billion. Any potential reductions below this figure after 2018 should be "positively received," especially when factoring in continued NII headwinds from low rates.
