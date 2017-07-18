After Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) reported second-quarter earnings of 46 per share Tuesday against estimates of 43 cents, Buckingham Research said the stock isn’t fully valued yet.

Buckingham maintained a Buy on Bank of America's stock with a $30 price target.

Bank of America is trading at 10 1/2 times its projected 2018 EPS, analyst James Mitchell said in an note.

“We don’t believe the market is fully appreciating its above average asset sensitivity via material mix shift in deposits and potentially lower deposit betas this cycle, as well as its significant expense flexibility beyond its $53 billion expense target for next year,” Mitchell said.

The bank’s Q2 results include a $103 million after-tax gain tied to the sale of Bank of America’s non-U.S. consumer credit card business, according to Buckingham.

“Excluding the gain, revenue was nearly 2 percent above our forecast, with upside across most areas, particularly in i-banking and trading,” Mitchell said.

The bank’s net interest income fell slightly below Buckingham’s forecast, which Mitchell attributes to lower trading-related NII.

The stock’s upside was partially offset by core expenses that came in slightly above forecasts and a higher tax rate, according to the research firm.

The analyst described Q2 as a solid one for Bank of America, with consumer momentum, “solid corporate results, improving credit costs and expense progress all reinforcing our favorable view of the stock and our above-consensus estimates for next year.”

Related Links:

Bank Of America Sharply Higher Off Stress Test Results

Dodd-Frank, Financial Regulatory Reform Might Take At Least A Year

Image credit: Mike Mozart, Flickr

Latest Ratings for BAC Date Firm Action From To Jul 2017 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Apr 2017 Berenberg Downgrades Buy Hold Apr 2017 Citigroup Downgrades Buy Neutral View More Analyst Ratings for BAC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Buckingham Research Group James MitchellAnalyst Color Earnings News Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.