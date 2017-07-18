Bank Of America, Goldman Sachs Beat Q2 Expectations
Following in the steps of their big bank counterparts last week, several large financial companies on Tuesday reported their earnings reports.
Bank of America
- Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) were trading lower by around 0.3 percent early Tuesday morning.
- Bank of America earned 46 cents per share in the second quarter on revenue of $22.8 billion versus expectations for 43 cents per share and $21.8 billion.
- Net income for the quarter rose 10 percent from a year ago to $5.3 billion.
- Book value per share rose 5 percent to $24.88, tangible book value per share rose 6 percent to $17.78.
Goldman Sachs
- Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) were trading lower by around 1 percent early Tuesday morning.
- Goldman Sachs earned $3.95 per share in the second quarter on revenue of $7.89 billion versus expectations for $3.39 per share and $7.52 billion.
- Net earnings for the quarter rose slightly from $1.822 billion a year ago to $1.831 billion.
- Book value per share rose 6.1 percent to $187.32, tangible book value per share also rose 6.1 percent to $177.20.
Comerica
- Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) lost nearly 5 percent early Tuesday morning.
- Comerica earned $1.15 per share in the second quarter on revenue of $776 million versus expectations for $1.06 per share and $776 million.
- Net income rose from $104 million a year ago to $203 million.
- Average total loans increased quarter-over-quarter by $823 million to $48.7 billion but decreased $746 million on a year-over-year basis.
- Average total deposits fell by $651 million to $57.1 billion on a quarter-over-quarter basis but rose $607 million from a year ago.
Related Links:
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Mostly Flat Ahead Of Goldman Sachs Earnings
10 Stocks To Watch For July 18, 2017
Posted-In: bank stocks banks Earnings financial stocksEarnings News Best of Benzinga
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.