Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bank Of America, Goldman Sachs Beat Q2 Expectations

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 18, 2017 8:54am   Comments
Share:
Bank Of America, Goldman Sachs Beat Q2 Expectations
Related BAC
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Mostly Flat Ahead Of Goldman Sachs Earnings
10 Stocks To Watch For July 18, 2017
Stock Futures Narrowly Higher; Netflix Leads Weighty Earnings Roster (Investor's Business Daily)
Related CMA
Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2017
4 Great Bank Stocks To Buy Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Following in the steps of their big bank counterparts last week, several large financial companies on Tuesday reported their earnings reports.

Bank of America

  • Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) were trading lower by around 0.3 percent early Tuesday morning.
  • Bank of America earned 46 cents per share in the second quarter on revenue of $22.8 billion versus expectations for 43 cents per share and $21.8 billion.
  • Net income for the quarter rose 10 percent from a year ago to $5.3 billion.
  • Book value per share rose 5 percent to $24.88, tangible book value per share rose 6 percent to $17.78.

Goldman Sachs

  • Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) were trading lower by around 1 percent early Tuesday morning.
  • Goldman Sachs earned $3.95 per share in the second quarter on revenue of $7.89 billion versus expectations for $3.39 per share and $7.52 billion.
  • Net earnings for the quarter rose slightly from $1.822 billion a year ago to $1.831 billion.
  • Book value per share rose 6.1 percent to $187.32, tangible book value per share also rose 6.1 percent to $177.20.

Comerica

  • Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) lost nearly 5 percent early Tuesday morning.
  • Comerica earned $1.15 per share in the second quarter on revenue of $776 million versus expectations for $1.06 per share and $776 million.
  • Net income rose from $104 million a year ago to $203 million.
  • Average total loans increased quarter-over-quarter by $823 million to $48.7 billion but decreased $746 million on a year-over-year basis.
  • Average total deposits fell by $651 million to $57.1 billion on a quarter-over-quarter basis but rose $607 million from a year ago.

Related Links:

A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Mostly Flat Ahead Of Goldman Sachs Earnings

10 Stocks To Watch For July 18, 2017

Posted-In: bank stocks banks Earnings financial stocksEarnings News Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BAC + CMA)

A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Mostly Flat Ahead Of Goldman Sachs Earnings
10 Stocks To Watch For July 18, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2017
Earnings Preview: Financial Giants BAC, GS, And MS Report Q2 Results This Week
5 Stocks To Watch This Week - NFLX, BAC, IBM, V, EBAY
These Were The Most Popular Buys And Sells Among Retail Investors In June
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on BAC
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.