Following the completion of the Baker Hughes A GE Company Class A (NYSE: BHGE) and General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) Oil & Gas merger, Goldman Sachs analyst Waqar Syed has issued a Sell rating on Baker Hughes, with a $37 price target.

“We rate Baker Hughes at Sell in the context of our Attractive coverage view on Oilfield Services," the note said. "Our 12-month $37 target price implies 1% downside versus an average 54% upside for the remainder of our coverage."

3 Reasons Behind The Bearish Call

“Positive news or results about completions may cause Baker Hughes to underperform peers like Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE: SLB)/ Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) with larger completions exposure,” Syed said.

(NYSE: SLB)/ (NYSE: HAL) with larger completions exposure,” Syed said. Reduced consensus estimates

Downward revision to management guidance due to a change in the oil macro

To read the latest and exclusive financial news, check out the Benzinga Pro news wire.

Latest Ratings for BHI Date Firm Action From To Jun 2017 Guggenheim Downgrades Buy Neutral Apr 2017 BMO Capital Downgrades Outperform Market Perform Apr 2017 HSBC Initiates Coverage On Hold View More Analyst Ratings for BHI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Goldman Sachs Waqar SyedAnalyst Color Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.