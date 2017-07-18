Baker Hughes Merges With GE's Oil Business, And Promptly Gets A Sell Rating From Goldman
Following the completion of the Baker Hughes A GE Company Class A (NYSE: BHGE) and General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) Oil & Gas merger, Goldman Sachs analyst Waqar Syed has issued a Sell rating on Baker Hughes, with a $37 price target.
“We rate Baker Hughes at Sell in the context of our Attractive coverage view on Oilfield Services," the note said. "Our 12-month $37 target price implies 1% downside versus an average 54% upside for the remainder of our coverage."
3 Reasons Behind The Bearish Call
- “Positive news or results about completions may cause Baker Hughes to underperform peers like Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE: SLB)/Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) with larger completions exposure,” Syed said.
- Reduced consensus estimates
- Downward revision to management guidance due to a change in the oil macro
Latest Ratings for BHI
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jun 2017
|Guggenheim
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|Apr 2017
|BMO Capital
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Market Perform
|Apr 2017
|HSBC
|Initiates Coverage On
|Hold
