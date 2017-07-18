Market Overview

Baker Hughes Merges With GE's Oil Business, And Promptly Gets A Sell Rating From Goldman
Merrick Weingarten , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 18, 2017 10:12am   Comments
Following the completion of the Baker Hughes A GE Company Class A (NYSE: BHGE) and General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) Oil & Gas merger, Goldman Sachs analyst Waqar Syed has issued a Sell rating on Baker Hughes, with a $37 price target.

“We rate Baker Hughes at Sell in the context of our Attractive coverage view on Oilfield Services," the note said. "Our 12-month $37 target price implies 1% downside versus an average 54% upside for the remainder of our coverage."

3 Reasons Behind The Bearish Call

  • “Positive news or results about completions may cause Baker Hughes to underperform peers like Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE: SLB)/Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) with larger completions exposure,” Syed said.
  • Reduced consensus estimates
  • Downward revision to management guidance due to a change in the oil macro

Latest Ratings for BHI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2017GuggenheimDowngradesBuyNeutral
Apr 2017BMO CapitalDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Apr 2017HSBCInitiates Coverage OnHold

Posted-In: Goldman Sachs Waqar SyedAnalyst Color Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

