Goldman Sachs analyst Simona Jankowski sees a lot to like about Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX); she added the Buy-rated stock to Goldman's Conviction List and eyes a 53 percent return.

“We view Nutanix, the leader in hyperconverged infrastructure, as a once-in-a-decade tech infrastructure story that should benefit from a long runway of double-digit growth, high gross margins, and significant operating leverage,” she said. “We also view it as a scarce asset that could be a candidate for M&A.”

3 Growth Catalysts To Watch For

IT spending intentions are reaching record highs, and 18 percent of CIO’s are expected to move to hyperconverged appliances in the next two years (penetration is currently only at 3 percent). According to Jankowski, July VAR survey showed hyper converged infrastructure as the strong category of spend. The adoption of Nutanix’s FASB 2014-09 Topic 606 in August should improve the company’s revenue growth and profitability.



Overall, Janikowski believes the company could be worth as much as $36 per share if it were just a software company, but she set a $31 price target. Based on the 12 best performing analysts at Tipranks, the average price target is $30.63.

Nutanix was trading up 9.82 percent at $22.26, during Friday's pre-market session. To read the latest news and coverage on Nutanix check out the Benzinga Pro news feed.

Related Links:

How Bad Has The Blue Apron IPO Been? Some Perspective On High-Profile IPO Opens

Key Takeaways From The Nutanix NEXT Conference

Latest Ratings for NTNX Date Firm Action From To Jul 2017 Goldman Sachs Upgrades Buy Conviction Buy May 2017 Goldman Sachs Upgrades Neutral Buy May 2017 Morgan Stanley Upgrades Underweight Equal-Weight View More Analyst Ratings for NTNX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Long Ideas News Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.