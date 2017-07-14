Nutanix Shares Rally As Goldman Adds To 'Conviction Buy' List
Goldman Sachs analyst Simona Jankowski sees a lot to like about Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX); she added the Buy-rated stock to Goldman's Conviction List and eyes a 53 percent return.
“We view Nutanix, the leader in hyperconverged infrastructure, as a once-in-a-decade tech infrastructure story that should benefit from a long runway of double-digit growth, high gross margins, and significant operating leverage,” she said. “We also view it as a scarce asset that could be a candidate for M&A.”
3 Growth Catalysts To Watch For
- IT spending intentions are reaching record highs, and 18 percent of CIO’s are expected to move to hyperconverged appliances in the next two years (penetration is currently only at 3 percent).
- According to Jankowski, July VAR survey showed hyper converged infrastructure as the strong category of spend.
- The adoption of Nutanix’s FASB 2014-09 Topic 606 in August should improve the company’s revenue growth and profitability.
Overall, Janikowski believes the company could be worth as much as $36 per share if it were just a software company, but she set a $31 price target. Based on the 12 best performing analysts at Tipranks, the average price target is $30.63.
Nutanix was trading up 9.82 percent at $22.26, during Friday's pre-market session. To read the latest news and coverage on Nutanix check out the Benzinga Pro news feed.
Latest Ratings for NTNX
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2017
|Goldman Sachs
|Upgrades
|Buy
|Conviction Buy
|May 2017
|Goldman Sachs
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|May 2017
|Morgan Stanley
|Upgrades
|Underweight
|Equal-Weight
