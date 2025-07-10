Oracle Stock Upgrade On AI Surge, OpenAI Deal Seen Fueling Growth

Oracle Corp ORCL is poised to benefit from rising enterprise demand for AI infrastructure, according to Piper Sandler.

The Oracle Analyst: Analyst Brent Bracelin upgraded the rating to Overweight, while raising the price target from $190 to $270.

The Oracle Thesis: The bullish AI infrastructure spending backdrop could "add another layer of growth to the outsized OpenAI-Stargate opportunity," Bracelin said in the upgrade note.

The latest CIO survey indicates the emergence of "additional upside levers" for Oracle, he stated.

"Net spending intentions for CIOs on Oracle OCI shot up to 27% (versus 18% in the prior survey), hinting at a growing enterprise appetite on top of the existing OpenAI/Stargate agreement that is poised to support triple-digit backlog growth during F2026," the analyst wrote.

He raised the earnings estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 from $6.60 per share to $6.65 per share and from $7.91 per share to $8 per share, respectively.

ORCL Price Action: Shares of Oracle had risen by 0.22% to $235.83 at the time of publication on Thursday.

Photo: Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock