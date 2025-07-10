Bitcoin BTC/USD just smashed past $113,000, marking yet another all-time high in a blockbuster year for crypto bulls. But perennial Bitcoin critic and gold advocate Peter Schiff has a different take: cash in on crypto's parabolic run and rotate into silver before the metal’s "next big leg up."

His advice, posted on X, may sound old-school, but there’s a method to the metallic madness.

"Even if Bitcoin keeps rising for a while, silver should rise much more. And while Bitcoin can easily crash, silver’s downside seems very limited," said Schiff.

Read Also: Bitcoin’s Rally To $112,000: Yes, It’s Different This Time

Bitcoin Vs. Silver: 2025's Tale Of Two Charts

So far in 2025, Bitcoin has surged 21.5%, driven by ETF inflows, institutional FOMO, and ongoing optimism about rate cuts. Meanwhile, silver – via the iShares Silver Trust SLV – has risen a solid 25%, climbing from under $26 to above $33 per ounce.

Schiff, a long-time Bitcoin critic, believes the current momentum in crypto is speculative and unsustainable, pointing to silver's relative underperformance as an opportunity for value rotation. With Bitcoin hitting new highs and showing signs of overextension on technical charts, Schiff argues that silver's upside could now outpace Bitcoin's, especially if macro headwinds re-emerge.

5-year returns comparison:

Asset 5-Year Return (approx.) Bitcoin +1,128% Silver +96%

Data Source: Google Finance

Source: TradingView

Silver's chart indicates bullish consolidation, characterized by rising volume and momentum indicators that are trending upward. The breakout above $36 just opened the door to the $40–$45 zone.

Chart created using Benzinga Pro

Bitcoin, in contrast, shows a nearly overbought RSI (relative strength index) and divergence risk, suggesting a cooling phase may be near.

The ‘Rotation Trade’ in Action

For investors who've ridden the Bitcoin wave, Schiff's logic is simple: take profits at the top, redeploy into an undervalued, real-asset hedge with industrial tailwinds and limited downside. Think of it as trading digital sizzle for tangible shine.

Is Schiff right? That depends on whether you believe crypto's current climb is the start of a new paradigm—or just another peak before the plunge.

Either way, silver's case is quietly strengthening. And Schiff isn't whispering – he's ringing the bell.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock