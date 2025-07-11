July 11, 2025 2:02 PM 9 min read

Tariff Jitters Hit Stocks, Silver Jumps To 14-Year Highs: What's Moving Markets Friday?

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Wall Street is poised to conclude the week on a cautious note, with equities easing on Friday after President Donald Trump signaled a more aggressive trade stance.

A formal letter outlining tariff intentions is expected to be delivered to EU leaders in the coming hours, following Trump’s announcement earlier this week of a 35% tariff on Canadian imports starting Aug. 1 and blanket duties of 15% to 20% on most other trading partners.

The S&P 500 dipped 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite was flat, after both notched fresh record highs on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell nearly 300 points, dragged down by renewed fears of a global trade escalation and weak sentiment in industrials and financials. Small caps, which had outperformed in recent sessions, dropped over 1%.

Treasury markets reflected the increased anxiety. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note climbed nearly 4 basis points to 4.39%, as investors braced for potential inflationary effects from tariffs.

Commodities took center stage, with gold jumping over 1% to $3,355 per ounce, supported by safe-haven flows amid deepening trade frictions. Silver extended its bullish run, surging past $38 per ounce, its highest level in nearly 14 years.

Crude oil prices also regained momentum, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures rising above $68 per barrel, recovering from a 2.5% loss in the prior session.

Bitcoin BTC/USD pulled back modestly after hitting a new all-time high of $118,839 overnight. The largest cryptocurrency was last trading near $117,500 as broader risk sentiment weakened.

Friday’s Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs

Major IndicesPriceChg %
Nasdaq 10022,842.010.0%
S&P 5006,267.82-0.2%
Dow Jones44,374.39-0.6%
Russell 20002,242.18-1.0%
Updated by 1:30 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

  • The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO fell 0.3% to $573.92.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA dropped 0.6% to $443.91.
  • The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ flattened at $555.28.
  • The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM dropped $222.59.
  • The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE outperformed, up 0.5%; the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund XLV lagged, down 1.1%.

Friday’s Stock Movers

  • Halliburton Co. HAL rallied 3.7% after TD Cowen raised its price target to $36 from $32, while reiterating a Buy rating.
  • Enphase Energy Inc. ENPH fell 4.5% after HSBC lowered its price target to $47 from $50, maintaining a Hold rating.
  • Boyd Gaming Corp. BYD tumbled 6% after announcing it will sell its 5% stake in FanDuel to Flutter Entertainment for $1.76 billion. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025.
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$117589.401.34%

Overview
BYD Logo
BYDBoyd Gaming Corp
$80.45-5.76%
DIA Logo
DIASPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF
$443.83-0.60%
ENPH Logo
ENPHEnphase Energy Inc
$41.25-4.00%
HAL Logo
HALHalliburton Co
$22.913.41%
IWM Logo
IWMiShares Russell 2000 ETF
$222.28-1.12%
QQQ Logo
QQQInvesco QQQ Trust, Series 1
$555.17-0.05%
VOO Logo
VOOVanguard S&P 500 ETF
$573.91-0.24%
XLB Logo
XLBMaterials Select Sector SPDR
$91.30-1.06%
XLE Logo
XLESPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
$89.210.54%
XLV Logo
XLVSPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
$134.93-1.02%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

