Federal Signal's 'Deliberate Strategic Decisions' Could Sideline Smaller Competitors

Federal Signal Corp FSS is making "deliberate strategic decisions" to continuously increase its competitive advantage, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets.

The Federal Signal Analyst: Analyst Steve Barger upgraded the rating from Sector Weight to Overweight, while maintaining the price target at $110.

The Federal Signal Thesis: The company is likely to continue driving strong organic and inorganic growth, Barger said in the upgrade note.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

Organic growth is likely to be driven by "share gains, R&D initiatives, pricing, and expanded OE & aftermarket offerings through its network of service centers," he stated.

Federal Signal could grow inorganically by acquiring strong regional original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and pushing their products "through its national footprint, augmenting its portfolio of aspirational brands," the analyst wrote.

These strategies may make it increasingly hard for smaller competitors to compete with Federal Signal, he added.

Barger raised the earnings estimates for 2025 and 2026 from $3.80 per share to $3.84 per share and from $4.25 per share to $4.31 per share, respectively, with both new figures being higher than the current consensus estimates.

FSS Price Action: Federal Signal shares were down 2.97% at $109.72 at the time of publication Friday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Photo: chayanuphol/ Shutterstock.com