Amazon Prime Day 1 Sales Roar To $7.9 Billion, Shoppers Slam Website With Traffic Up 50%+

Early data from Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN Prime Day 2025 is in, and one major firm sees the mega-sale event driving traffic and grabbing market share for the retailer.

Early Data: Analysts from Telsey Advisory Group highlighted Google Trends data showing that Amazon's web traffic increased by more than 50% during the first 36 hours of Prime Day, compared to the previous two-week period.

U.S. online retail sales from the first day of Prime Day climbed 10% year-over-year to reach $7.9 billion, according to Adobe Analytics.

Categories showing the strongest sequential growth included appliances, electronics, tools and home improvement, home and garden, furniture, apparel and toys.

Amazon has doubled the duration of its sales event from 24 hours to 48 hours this year, and Telsey Group sees the longer promotional period driving increased traffic and sales for the retailer.

According to data from Numerator, the average household spent $126.26 on Amazon—almost identical to the $126.54 average during the first 32 hours of Prime Day 2024.

The average order value was $57.12, compared to about $60.03 last year. Top-selling items were household essentials including Liquid I.V., Dawn Platinum Powerwash, Premier Protein Shakes and electronics including the Fire TV Stick.

If average spend continues on a similar trend for the duration of 2025's extended Prime Day, Amazon could see record-breaking sales over the four-day period.

Telsey analysts pointed to a projection from Adobe Analytics for total sales over the Prime Day event to approach $23.8 billion, which would be a 60%+ jump over last year's event.

Telsey Advisory Group maintained Amazon stock with an Outperform rating and $235 price target.

AMZN Price Action: Amazon.com shares were down 0.23% at $222.03 at the time of publication Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

