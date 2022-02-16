 Skip to main content

Where Restaurant Brands Intl Stands With Analysts
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 9:02am   Comments
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE:QSR) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 2 2 1 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0
3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

These 5 analysts have an average price target of $66.4 versus the current price of Restaurant Brands Intl at $59.21, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Restaurant Brands Intl over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

This current average has decreased by 2.35% from the previous average price target of $68.00.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for QSR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Stephens & Co.MaintainsEqual-Weight
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyDowngradesEqual-WeightUnderweight
Jan 2022Piper SandlerDowngradesOverweightNeutral

