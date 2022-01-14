QQQ
+ 1.08
376.58
+ 0.29%
BTC/USD
+ 568.91
43129.02
+ 1.34%
DIA
-2.44
363.64
-0.68%
SPY
-1.07
465.60
-0.23%
TLT
-1.18
145.46
-0.82%
GLD
+ 0.21
169.95
+ 0.12%

Expert Ratings For Cognex

byBenzinga Insights
January 14, 2022 10:04 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Expert Ratings For Cognex

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Cognex. The company has an average price target of $94.6 with a high of $110.00 and a low of $83.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Cognex over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 3.72% from the previous average price target of $98.25.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Analyst Ratings For Cognex

Analyst Ratings For Cognex

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) within the last quarter: read more

Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight on Cognex, Lowers Price Target to $83

Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski maintains Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) with a Equal-Weight and lowers the price target from $85 to $83. read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 12, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 12, 2021

  read more

Cowen & Co. Maintains Outperform on Cognex, Lowers Price Target to $100

Cowen & Co. analyst Joseph Giordano maintains Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) with a Outperform and lowers the price target from $110 to $100. read more