Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Peloton, Ulta Beauty Or Snowflake?

byHenry Khederian
August 24, 2021 10:36 am
Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Peloton, Ulta Beauty Or Snowflake?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Credit Suisse analyst Kaumil Gajrawala maintained Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $152 to $151.

JP Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth maintained Peloton with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $140 to $138.

Truist Securities analyst Youssef Squali maintained Peloton with a Buy and lowered the price target from $140 to $130.

Peloton is trading higher by 2.5% at $109.23.

Deutsche Bank maintained Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) with a Buy and raised the price target from $410 to $417.

Ulta is trading higher by 0.3% at $371.15.

Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy maintained Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) with a Buy and raised the price target from $265 to $295.

Snowflake is trading higher by 0.9% at $279.

