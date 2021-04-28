12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) stock moved upwards by 23.75% to $8.18 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 443.5K shares, which is 696.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $204.3 million.

Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN) stock rose 4.91% to $643.5. Align Tech's trading volume hit 39.9K shares by close, accounting for 6.21% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $50.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Lixte Biotech Holdings (NASDAQ:LIXT) shares increased by 4.79% to $3.06. Trading volume for this security closed at 6.3K, accounting for 0.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $41.4 million.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) stock rose 3.88% to $258.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 31.5K, accounting for 9.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares increased by 3.83% to $11.64. Ocugen's trading volume hit 3.7 million shares by close, accounting for 4.98% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) shares increased by 3.37% to $2.45. Trading volume for this security closed at 12.2K, accounting for 1.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Losers

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) stock declined by 7.99% to $66.62 during Wednesday's after-market session. Hologic's trading volume hit 366.4K shares by close, accounting for 17.55% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) shares declined by 6.24% to $4.36. At the close, Vyant Bio's trading volume reached 378.2K shares. This is 83.86% of its average volume over the last 100 days.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) shares decreased by 5.6% to $4.22. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 9.8K shares, which is 0.41 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) stock decreased by 4.36% to $178.0. Teladoc Health's trading volume hit 268.9K shares by close, accounting for 8.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) shares fell 2.74% to $0.95. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 6.5K shares, which is 0.11 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $63.8 million.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) stock fell 2.08% to $0.75. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 13.9K shares, which is 0.03 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $178.4 million.