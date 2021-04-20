10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) stock rose 5.83% to $19.05 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Energy Recovery's trading volume reached 13.1K shares. This is 3.41% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) shares moved upwards by 1.1% to $3.67. Orbital Energy Group's trading volume hit 3.6K shares by close, accounting for 0.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.9 million.

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) stock rose 1.03% to $0.88. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.8K shares, which is 0.01 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $137.2 million.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) stock rose 0.99% to $5.05. At the close, VirTra's trading volume reached 3.3K shares. This is 0.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $54.4 million.

Losers

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) stock fell 3.59% to $46.0 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 69.2K, accounting for 3.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 billion.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) shares decreased by 2.48% to $0.77. Trading volume for this security closed at 674, accounting for 0.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.4 million.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) shares decreased by 2.19% to $96.3. This security traded at a volume of 248.6K shares come close, making up 6.65% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $73.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares declined by 2.03% to $0.44. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 793.4K shares, which is 0.47 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $396.7 million.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) shares fell 2.02% to $7.06. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 94.4K shares, which is 0.88 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares decreased by 1.51% to $9.8. This security traded at a volume of 8.2K shares come close, making up 0.15% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $265.0 million.