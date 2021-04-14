12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) shares rose 8.61% to $100.75 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.5 million, accounting for 58.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $76.8 billion.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares increased by 2.58% to $1.59. This security traded at a volume of 3.7K shares come close, making up 0.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.5 million.

ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) shares increased by 1.83% to $2.22. This security traded at a volume of 3.3K shares come close, making up 0.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $151.6 million.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares increased by 1.82% to $2.79. Trading volume for this security closed at 147.5K, accounting for 0.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) stock rose 1.46% to $132.29. At the close, Everbridge's trading volume reached 52.2K shares. This is 9.99% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) stock increased by 1.4% to $3.6. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.6K, accounting for 0.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $446.8 million.

Losers

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) stock decreased by 8.95% to $45.41 during Wednesday's after-market session. Bentley Systems's trading volume hit 842 shares by close, accounting for 0.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 billion.

Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares decreased by 3.17% to $2.14. Powerbridge Technologies's trading volume hit 3.8K shares by close, accounting for 0.39% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $98.1 million.

CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) stock declined by 2.67% to $0.73. This security traded at a volume of 206 shares come close, making up 0.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $54.7 million.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares fell 2.59% to $1.13. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 293.4K shares, which is 2.82 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $114.5 million.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) stock decreased by 1.07% to $3.61. Ceragon Networks's trading volume hit 1.4K shares by close, accounting for 0.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $295.0 million.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) stock decreased by 0.89% to $2.24. Aehr Test Systems's trading volume hit 700 shares by close, accounting for 0.15% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $52.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.