12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) stock moved upwards by 8.46% to $9.1 during Friday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 200 shares, which is 0.16 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $144.4 million.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) shares rose 3.71% to $3.07. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.1K shares, which is 0.21 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $30.3 million.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) stock rose 2.78% to $78.97. Trading volume for this security closed at 24.1K, accounting for 0.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) stock increased by 2.76% to $3.34. At the close, Harbor Custom Development's trading volume reached 1.0K shares. This is 0.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $49.5 million.

Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) shares increased by 2.42% to $3.8. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 37.5K shares, which is 0.67 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $148.7 million.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares increased by 2.41% to $1.27. This security traded at a volume of 74.2K shares come close, making up 1.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.4 million.

Losers

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) stock declined by 3.59% to $2.69 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 348.7K shares come close, making up 149.67% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $344.7 million.

ZHONGCHAO (NASDAQ:ZCMD) shares decreased by 2.66% to $2.2. ZHONGCHAO's trading volume hit 3.3K shares by close, accounting for 0.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.8 million.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) stock fell 2.42% to $2.02. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.2K shares, which is 0.18 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.8 million.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) stock fell 2.24% to $8.74. At the close, Cango's trading volume reached 204.8K shares. This is 20.78% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) stock declined by 2.19% to $22.79. At the close, Ark Restaurants's trading volume reached 101 shares. This is 0.19% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $80.2 million.

Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) shares declined by 1.93% to $11.21. At the close, Oriental Culture Holding's trading volume reached 40.1K shares. This is 0.74% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $227.0 million.