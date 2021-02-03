12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) shares moved upwards by 6.62% to $1.93 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, BioHiTech Global's trading volume reached 318.6K shares. This is 47.66% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.0 million.

Highway Holdings (NASDAQ:HIHO) stock rose 5.14% to $4.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 200, accounting for 0.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 million.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) shares increased by 2.9% to $45.0. This security traded at a volume of 49.5K shares come close, making up 11.24% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) stock increased by 2.7% to $1.14. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 18.0K shares, which is 0.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.5 million.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock rose 2.36% to $6.62. This security traded at a volume of 227 shares come close, making up 0.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $56.9 million.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) shares increased by 2.27% to $11.68. Capstone Turbine's trading volume hit 125 shares by close, accounting for 0.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $129.3 million.

Losers

Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ:IEA) stock decreased by 13.23% to $18.97 during Wednesday's after-market session. Infrastructure and Energy's trading volume hit 110.1K shares by close, accounting for 12.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $432.3 million.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) stock decreased by 12.3% to $13.7. Trading volume for this security closed at 66.5K, accounting for 13.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $242.8 million.

Cornerstone Building (NYSE:CNR) stock declined by 4.89% to $11.5. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 57.7K shares, which is 11.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) stock decreased by 3.4% to $8.81. This security traded at a volume of 162.8K shares come close, making up 2.29% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $407.6 million.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) shares fell 3.38% to $26.3. American Superconductor's trading volume hit 7.5K shares by close, accounting for 1.74% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $725.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) shares declined by 3.12% to $20.55. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.6K shares, which is 0.39 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $61.1 million.