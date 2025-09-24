ICF International Under Pressure, More Downside Ahead

ICF International ICFI is currently in Phase 7 of its 18-phase Adhishthana cycle, and the stock has been in a relentless slump since November 2024, sliding from highs near $180 to around $84. While some may view this as a value opportunity, the Adhishthana Principles paint a very different picture. The stock recently broke a critical Cakra formation, triggering a bearish move known as the Move of Pralaya, a signal of deeper weakness ahead. Here is a breakdown of the stock:

What Went Wrong for ICF International

Under the Adhishthana Principles, stocks typically form a Cakra between Phases 4 and 8. This channel-like structure with an arc usually carries bullish implications, and a Phase 9 breakout to the upside often sparks the Himalayan Formation, which drives strong upward momentum.

However, ICF International failed to follow this path. The stock began forming its Cakra in Phase 4 and looked constructive through early Phase 6, until it broke down on the flip side. This triggered the Move of Pralaya, a powerful bearish signal.

Fig.1 ICF International Cakra Breakdown (Source:Adhishthana.com)

As outlined in Adhishthana: The Principles That Govern Wealth, Time & Tragedy:

"When the underlying breaks the Cakra on the flip side, consolidation typically extends into the Guna Triads. The move that follows is highly significant, and selling pressure can be extremely strong. This is called the Move of Pralaya."

True to the framework, ICF quickly slid to as low as ~$84, dropping roughly 45% from its highs. Historical data suggests this underperformance could persist until the Guna Triads begin. The triads for ICF won't begin until mid-2029.

A Cakra breakdown also signals potential structural or fundamental issues within the company, problems that may not yet be visible on the surface.

Investor Outlook

With a confirmed Cakra breakdown on the weekly charts, ICF International's outlook remains decidedly bearish. The stock is already down ~45%, and the data suggests more weakness ahead. Those considering a value buy may want to delay any decision, as the move of Pralaya implies extended underperformance.

For a similar case, read our recent commentary on FactSet, which also suffered a Cakra breakdown here.

