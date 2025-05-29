Intuit, Axon Enterprise, Vertiv And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Sarat Sethi, DCLA managing partner and portfolio manager, said Intuit Inc. INTU reported great earnings.

Intuit reported third-quarter revenue of $7.75 billion on May 22, beating analyst estimates of $7.56 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The QuickBooks and TurboTax parent company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $11.65 per share, beating analyst estimates of $10.91 per share.

Malcolm Ethridge, executive vice president at CIC Wealth Management, named First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF CIBR his final trade.

Supporting his view, Westinghouse Air Brake, on April 23, reported better-than-expected first-quarter adjusted EPS results and raised its FY25 earnings guidance.

Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist and portfolio manager at Hightower, picked Vertiv Holdings Co VRT as her final trade.

Vertiv Holdings, on April 23, said first-quarter net sales rose 24% year-over-year (Y/Y) to $2.04 billion, beating the consensus of $1.94 billion. Organic sales increased 25% Y/Y in the quarter. For FY25, Vertiv raised revenue guidance to $9.325 billion-$9.575 billion (from $9.125 billion – $9.275 billion) vs. consensus of $9.19 billion and adjusted EPS to $3.45-$3.65 (from $3.50 – $3.60) vs. consensus of $3.54.

Joseph Terranova, senior managing director of Virtus Investment Partners, named Axon Enterprise, Inc. AXON his final trade.

On the earnings front, Axon reported first-quarter revenue of $603.63 million on May 7, beating analyst estimates of $583.76 million. The company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.41 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.27 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Price Action:

Intuit shares gained 0.3% to close at $754.45 on Wednesday.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF fell 1.4% on Wednesday..

Vertiv shares fell 0.5% to settle at $109.22 during the session.

Axon Enterprise shares gained 0.7% to close at $751.00.

