Nvidia, Best Buy And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

Wall Street expects Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $9.22 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Best Buy shares gained 5.7% to $75.60 in pre-market trading.

to post quarterly earnings at 34 cents per share on revenue of $2.91 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Hormel Foods shares fell 0.5% to close at $30.04 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation NVDA reported first-quarter revenue of $44.1 billion, up 69% year-over-year and up 12% from the fourth quarter. The revenue beat a Street consensus estimate of $43.2 billion. Nvidia reported adjusted earnings of 81 cents per share in the first quarter. Nvidia said it sees econd-quarter revenue of $45.0 billion, +/- 2%. The guidance includes the loss of $8.0 billion in H20 revenue due to the export controls. Nvidia shares gained 5% to $141.61 in the pre-market trading session.

After the markets close, Dell Technologies Inc. DELL is projected to report quarterly earnings at 80 cents per share on revenue of $13.15 billion. Dell shares gained 2.4% to $116.50 in pre-market trading.

is projected to report quarterly earnings at 80 cents per share on revenue of $13.15 billion. Dell shares gained 2.4% to $116.50 in pre-market trading. Analysts expect Costco Wholesale Corporation COST to report quarterly earnings at $4.24 per share on revenue of $63.19 billion after the closing bell. Costco shares fell 0.5% to close at $1,013.14 on Wednesday.

