This United States Steel Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names.

HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Matthew Caufield downgraded Unity Biotechnology, Inc . UBX from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $4 to $2. Unity Biotechnology shares closed at $0.7790 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Wolfe Research analyst Timna Tanners downgraded United States Steel Corporation X from Outperform to Peer Perform. United States Steel shares closed at $52.01 on Friday.

BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman downgraded Globus Medical, Inc. GMED from Buy to Neutral. Globus Medical shares closed at $58.96 on Friday.

Photo via Shutterstock