May 27, 2025 8:05 AM 1 min read

This United States Steel Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Matthew Caufield downgraded Unity Biotechnology, Inc. UBX from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $4 to $2. Unity Biotechnology shares closed at $0.7790 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wolfe Research analyst Timna Tanners downgraded United States Steel Corporation X from Outperform to Peer Perform. United States Steel shares closed at $52.01 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman downgraded Globus Medical, Inc. GMED from Buy to Neutral. Globus Medical shares closed at $58.96 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying X stock? Here’s what analysts think:

