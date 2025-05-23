Intuit, Booz Allen Hamilton And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. BAH to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $3.03 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Booz Allen Hamilton shares gained 1.5% to $131.10 in after-hours trading.
- Autodesk Inc. ADSK reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results, issued strong guidance for the second quarter, and raised its FY26 guidance. Autodesk reported quarterly earnings of $2.29 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.15 per share. Quarterly revenue of $1.63 billion beat the Street estimate of $1.61 billion. Autodesk shares gained 3.3% to $304.79 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting The Buckle Inc. BKE to post quarterly earnings at 69 cents per share on revenue of $268.06 million. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Buckle shares rose 1.5% to $42.00 in after-hours trading.
- Intuit Inc. INTU reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its full-year guidance. Intuit reported third-quarter revenue of $7.75 billion, beating analyst estimates of $7.56 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The QuickBooks and TurboTax parent company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $11.65 per share, beating analyst estimates of $10.91 per share. Intuit shares jumped 8% to $719.58 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Frontline plc FRO to report quarterly earnings at 23 cents per share on revenue of $264.19 million before the opening bell. Frontline shares fell 0.4% to $17.12 in after-hours trading.
