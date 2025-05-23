May 23, 2025 3:09 AM 2 min read

Intuit, Booz Allen Hamilton And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. BAH to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $3.03 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Booz Allen Hamilton shares gained 1.5% to $131.10 in after-hours trading.
  • Autodesk Inc. ADSK reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results, issued strong guidance for the second quarter, and raised its FY26 guidance. Autodesk reported quarterly earnings of $2.29 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.15 per share. Quarterly revenue of $1.63 billion beat the Street estimate of $1.61 billion. Autodesk shares gained 3.3% to $304.79 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting The Buckle Inc. BKE to post quarterly earnings at 69 cents per share on revenue of $268.06 million. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Buckle shares rose 1.5% to $42.00 in after-hours trading.

  • Intuit Inc. INTU reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its full-year guidance. Intuit reported third-quarter revenue of $7.75 billion, beating analyst estimates of $7.56 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The QuickBooks and TurboTax parent company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $11.65 per share, beating analyst estimates of $10.91 per share. Intuit shares jumped 8% to $719.58 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Frontline plc FRO to report quarterly earnings at 23 cents per share on revenue of $264.19 million before the opening bell. Frontline shares fell 0.4% to $17.12 in after-hours trading.

