Williams-Sonoma, Snowflake And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. BJ to report quarterly earnings at 91 cents per share on revenue of $5.20 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. BJ’s Wholesale shares gained 0.2% to $117.73 in after-hours trading.
- Zoom Communications Inc. ZM reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter after Wednesday’s closing bell. Zoom also raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance from $5.34 to $5.37 to $5.56 to $5.59, versus the $5.41 analyst estimate, and raised its revenue outlook from a range of $4.79 billion to $4.79 billion to a new range of $4.8 billion to $4.81 billion, versus the $4.79 billion estimate. Zoom shares slipped 0.2% to $82.14 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Analog Devices Inc. ADI to post quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Analog Devices shares rose 1.3% to $225.00 in after-hours trading.
Check out our premarket coverage here
- Snowflake Inc. SNOW posted better-than-expected earnings and sales results for the first quarter. The company also said it expects second-quarter product revenue in the range of $1.035 billion to $1.04 billion, up approximately 25% year-over-year. The company anticipates full-year product revenue of $4.33 billion, representing 25% year-over-year growth. Snowflake shares climbed 7.5% to $192.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Williams-Sonoma Inc. WSM to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion before the opening bell. Williams-Sonoma shares fell 0.1% to $167.80 in after-hours trading.
Check This Out:
Photo courtesy: Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ADIAnalog Devices Inc
$224.801.16%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
51.57
Growth
94.84
Quality
-
Value
11.05
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in