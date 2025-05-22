Williams-Sonoma, Snowflake And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. BJ to report quarterly earnings at 91 cents per share on revenue of $5.20 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. BJ’s Wholesale shares gained 0.2% to $117.73 in after-hours trading.

reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter after Wednesday’s closing bell. Zoom also raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance from $5.34 to $5.37 to $5.56 to $5.59, versus the $5.41 analyst estimate, and raised its revenue outlook from a range of $4.79 billion to $4.79 billion to a new range of $4.8 billion to $4.81 billion, versus the $4.79 billion estimate. Zoom shares slipped 0.2% to $82.14 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Analog Devices Inc. ADI to post quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Analog Devices shares rose 1.3% to $225.00 in after-hours trading.

. posted better-than-expected earnings and sales results for the first quarter. The company also said it expects second-quarter product revenue in the range of $1.035 billion to $1.04 billion, up approximately 25% year-over-year. The company anticipates full-year product revenue of $4.33 billion, representing 25% year-over-year growth. Snowflake shares climbed 7.5% to $192.50 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Williams-Sonoma Inc. WSM to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion before the opening bell. Williams-Sonoma shares fell 0.1% to $167.80 in after-hours trading.

