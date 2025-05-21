AMD Takes On Nvidia With 'Direct Shot' At GPUs: Reviewer Says RX 9060 Could 'Hit The Bullseye'

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA have been rivals in the graphics card space for years. After Nvidia’s dominant position , AMD may have a strong competitor coming.

What Happened: AMD highlighted new products at Computex 2025, including its Radeon RX 9060 XT and Radeon AI Pro R9700 graphics cards.

The new graphics cards will bring AI capabilities to workstations and gamers worldwide and increase AMD’s competition with Nvidia.

Tech reviewer Tom's Guide said the RX 9060 XT’s release is a "direct shot" at Nvidia's RTX 5060. The reviewer believes AMD's product could "hit the bullseye" in the competitive race.

The new AMD GPU received a strong review, with AMD calling the Radeon RX 9060 XT the "world's best graphics card under $350." The new graphics card will be available for sale on June 5 and has a starting price of $299.

Tom's Guide breaks down the comparison between the RX 9060, priced at $299 for the 8GB model and $349 for the 16GB model, and the RTX 5060 8GB, priced at $299, and the RTX 5060 Ti, priced at $379 and $429 for the 8GB and 16GB models, respectively.

"The first bit that is clear is you're getting more for your money – 6% faster gaming based on testing 40 of the most played games, and 15% better gaming performance per dollar vs the 5060 Ti," the reviewer said.

Why It's Important: According to the report, AMD is catching up fast to Nvidia in the GPU race and it could be coming at a perfect time.

The new GPUs also come with increased interest from larger technology companies like xAI. Elon Musk, who leads xAI, said they expect to buy many GPUs from Nvidia and "some from AMD."

Elon Musk has indicated that Nvidia GPUs will be first, but if they’re unable to secure enough, AMD is fine, too. While this isn't the charming recommendation that AMD would love to have as a market leader, it could show that the company is catching up to Nvidia in the space.

While the retail crowd may be smaller for revenue, the race between RX 9060 and RTX 5060 for market share among gamers and reviewers and whether the prices stay at the suggested retail price and in stock and retailers could all be items to watch in this AMD vs. Nvidia battle.

When it comes to share price, Nvidia has held the advantage in recent times. Nvidia stock is up 38.1% over the last month, down 8.8% in six months, down 3.3% year-to-date in 2025 and up 40.2% over the last 12 months.

For AMD, the stock is up 31.9% over the last month, down 17.9% in six months, down 6.4% year-to-date in 2025 and down 31.4% over the last 12 months.

For AMD, the new graphics cards could mark a key moment in company history. Time will tell if they were able to compete with the giant Nvidia.

