U.S. stock markets ended the day higher, with the S&P 500 logging its fifth straight gain. The Nasdaq led the charge, jumping 4.36% to close at 19,215.46, fueled by a surge in tech stocks. The Dow Jones added around 137 points, or 0.3%, to finish at 42,792.07, while the S&P 500 inched up 0.09% to 5,963.60.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH

UnitedHealth shares surged 8.21% to close at $315.89, with an intraday high of $316.29 and a low of $297.25. The stock has a 52-week range of $630.73 to $248.88. The rise comes after a relief bounce following a significant selloff last week. The stock has faced pressure throughout the year, with shares down 42% year-to-date. The decline accelerated in April due to weak first-quarter results that missed analyst estimates.

CoreWeave Inc. CRWV

CoreWeave’s stock climbed 7.83% to end at $86.59, hitting an intraday high of $88.9 and a low of $76.08. The stock reached a 52-week high of $88.90, with a low of $33.52. The Nvidia-backed AI cloud infrastructure company saw a 45% increase over the past week. This surge was fueled by a 13F filing revealing Nvidia’s major stake and analyst upgrades from JPMorgan, BofA, and Needham.

Mullen Automotive Inc. MULN

Mullen Automotive shares skyrocketed 100.12% to $0.34, with a high of $0.49 and a low of $0.17. The dramatic increase is attributed to a short squeeze triggered by preliminary second-quarter results. The company filed a notice of delayed quarterly results, which included unaudited figures showing improved financial performance, sparking retail investor interest.

Microsoft Corporation MSFT

Microsoft’s stock rose 1.01% to close at $458.87, with an intraday high of $459.59 and a low of $450.8. The stock is nearing its all-time high of $468.35, with a 52-week low of $344.79. The increase is driven by ongoing momentum in artificial intelligence and cost-cutting measures, positioning the stock close to record levels. The company announced the addition of xAI’s Grok and other AI tools for Azure data centers at its Build developer conference.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla shares fell 2.25% to $342.09, with a high of $343 and a low of $333.37. The stock’s 52-week range is $488.54 to $157.40. The decline follows comments from Future Fund LLC’s managing director, Gary Black, who suggested that expectations for Tesla’s Robotaxi launch in Austin might be overly optimistic.

