CoreWeave (CRWV) Stock Is Up 42% Over The Past Week: What's Going On?

CoreWeave Inc CRWV is trading slightly higher Monday, up 1.4% to $81.44, after a record-setting week that saw shares soar nearly 25% on Friday to an all-time high of $84.00. The Nvidia-backed AI cloud infrastructure company gained 45% over the past week, driven by a series of bullish developments.

What To Know: Investor excitement surged following a 13F filing showing Nvidia's major stake of over 24 million shares. Analysts from JPMorgan, BofA and Needham raised their price targets, with some topping $76.

Adding to the momentum, CoreWeave reported first-quarter revenue of $981.6 million, a 420% year-over-year increase, far exceeding expectations. It also disclosed a $25.9 billion backlog and OpenAI contracts worth up to $4 billion through 2029.

Despite a 60 cent per-share loss and plans for up to $23 billion in 2025 capital expenditures, the company raised its full-year revenue outlook to $5.1 billion.

On Monday, CoreWeave announced a $1.5 billion private offering of senior notes due 2030. Proceeds will support general corporate purposes, including debt repayment. CoreWeave, which went public at $40 in March, has more than doubled in value, solidifying its position among key AI growth stocks in 2025.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, CRWV has a 52-week high of $84.00 and a 52-week low of $33.52.