Nvidia, TSMC And Apple Supplier Foxconn Partner To Develop Taiwan AI Supercomputer

Nvidia Corp. NVDA, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. TSM, and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., better known as Foxconn, announced on Sunday a partnership to build an advanced artificial intelligence supercomputer in Taiwan.

What Happened: The collaboration includes Foxconn’s subsidiary Big Innovation Co. delivering a supercomputer equipped with 10,000 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs, representing one of Asia’s most powerful AI computing infrastructures to date.

“AI has ignited a new industrial revolution — science and industry will be transformed,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, at the COMPUTEX technology conference.

The Taiwan National Science and Technology Council will invest in the supercomputer to provide AI cloud computing resources across Taiwan’s technology ecosystem. Officials aim to create “an AI-focused industrial ecosystem in southern Taiwan,” according to Minister Wu Cheng-Wen.

TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, plans to utilize the system to accelerate semiconductor research and development. “By harnessing advanced AI infrastructure, we empower our researchers to accelerate breakthroughs in semiconductor technology,” said C.C. Wei, chairman and CEO of TSMC.

See Also: Peter Schiff Slams Trump’s ‘Eat The Tariffs’ Message To Walmart: He Might As Well Ask It To Eat ‘Rent, Wages, Insurance…’

Why It Matters: The system will feature NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra systems, including the NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 rack-scale solution with specialized networking technologies. Big Innovation Cloud will also participate in the NVIDIA DGX Cloud Lepton marketplace, providing enterprises and research institutions access to advanced GPU resources.

This partnership expands on Nvidia’s recent global AI initiatives, including planned investments of $500 billion in U.S. AI infrastructure. The company has seen significant market growth, recently re-entering the $3 trillion market capitalization category amid surging demand for AI chips worldwide.

Foxconn plans to apply the supercomputer’s capabilities across three core areas: smart cities, electric vehicles, and manufacturing, enhancing Taiwan’s technological competitiveness in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: epha1st0s/Shutterstock