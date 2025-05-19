Nvidia's Jensen Huang Gets Rockstar Welcome In Taiwan — Pop-Up Merch, Screaming Fans And Jet Parking Drama

Nvidia Corporation NVDA CEO Jensen Huang's return to his native Taiwan for Computex 2025 has sparked a wave of "Jensanity," with fans treating the AI pioneer like a celebrity.

What Happened: Huang, born in Tainan, landed in Taipei ahead of Computex and was immediately met with screaming fans, autograph requests, and viral enthusiasm, reported Reuters.

Outside a Saturday dinner with tech leaders, including executives from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. TSM, fans shouted, "Jensen, I love you!" as Huang smiled, posed for photos and handed out fried ice cream.

"I love coming to Taiwan and love seeing everybody here," Huang told the publication, adding, "Everybody’s very, very kind."

The frenzy even prompted Nvidia to open a pop-up store selling playing cards and t-shirts featuring Huang's image. Local media dubbed his high-profile dinner the "trillion-dollar dinner" due to the combined market caps of the attendees, the report said.

Taiwan's Ministry of Transportation also stepped in to clarify rumors about how much Huang's Bombardier jet was charged to park at Taipei’s Songshan Airport, issuing an official statement denying inflated figures.

Price Action: Nvidia shares have slipped 2.44% to $132.10 in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo Courtesy: jamesonwu1972 on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.