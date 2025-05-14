May 14, 2025 10:21 PM 2 min read

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Expected To Unveil New AI Alliances At Computex 2025 As Geopolitical Pressures Persist Over Tech Sector

by Ananya Gairola Benzinga Staff Writer
The annual Computex trade show, the first major tech gathering in Asia since President Donald Trump proposed sweeping reciprocal tariffs on Chinese goods in April, is expected to draw 1,400 exhibitors and top executives from across industries.

What Happened: Nvidia Corporation NVDA CEO Jensen Huang, who last year sparked "Jensanity" among attendees, will headline this year's show, which will run from May 20–23 in Taipei, reported Reuters.

His keynote is expected to spotlight Nvidia's deepening partnerships with Taiwanese firms like Foxconn and Quanta

Other major players like Qualcomm Inc. QCOM, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD and MediaTek will also showcase AI advancements.

See Also: Nvidia Modifies H20 Chip For China After US Restrictions Block Sales, Aims To Deliver New Version By July: Report

Intel Corp’s INTC new CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, is not scheduled to speak publicly at Computex this year but will instead host a private dinner with Taiwanese partners, the report noted.

Why It's Important: At Computex 2024, Huang praised Nvidia's deep ties with Taiwan, calling it the birthplace of the company's innovations. He also introduced Nvidia Inference Micro Services (NIMS) and said the next wave of AI is "physical AI."

His keynote received rave reviews from industry voices. CNBC's Jim Cramer called it "the future," while analyst Pierre Ferragu hailed it as Huang's "best keynote ever."

Price Action: Nvidia shares rose 0.64% to $136.21 in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings awarded Nvidia a strong growth score of 95%.

Photo Courtesy: Hepha1st0s On Shutterstock.com

