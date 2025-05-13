May 13, 2025 8:50 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Wobble, But Traders See A 'Shopping' Opportunity

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Major cryptocurrencies are off to a slow start on Tuesday, with Bitcoin notably outperforming altcoins.

CryptocurrencyPrice   Gains +/-
Bitcoin BTC/USD$103,845.74-0.07%
Ethereum ETH/USD$2,522.67-1%
Solana SOL/USD$174.84-0.07%
XRP XRP/USD$2.54+0.2%
Dogecoin DOGE/USD$0.2291-5.4%
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD$0.00001569-6.2%

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction volume expanded by 40.7% and 67.8%, respectively, in a single day. Daily active addresses in BTC and ETH have also moved up by 18.1% and 10.9% respectively.
  • Coinglass data 187,762 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $603.85 million.
  • Ted Pillows noted that Ethereum weekly active addresses have spiked 30% reflecting the thriving ETH ecosystem.

Trader Notes: Jelle remains bullish, pointing to historical patterns that suggest a breakout in BTC is nearby. A Bleeker Twitter poll shows sentiment is mixed: 54% expect BTC to dip under $100,000, while 46% expect a new all-time high.

Michael van de Poppe says a pullback to $97,500–$98,000 would still be part of a bullish uptrend and setup for higher highs.

AlphaBTC believes a correction may have already started after BTC failed to break it's all-time high. A short fake-out rally could still happen, but he expects the dip to extend into late May, calling it "just another opportunity to go shopping."

Crypto Caesar says Ethereum remains deeply undervalued, and a reversal in the ETH/BTC pair could ignite strong gains, especially in high-potential altcoins.

Crypto Patel sees XRP confirming a bullish monthly structure by holding above the key $2 level. If this support holds, targets are $3.28 and even $10+.

Trader Tardigrade spots a 20/50 EMA Golden Cross on Dogecoin, which he says ends its 4-month downtrend and signals a potential new uptrend.

