Bob Iger Admits Marvel Lost Focus By Making Too Much Content, Saying 'Quantity Does Not Necessarily Beget Quality' — Here's What Disney Plans To Do Now

On Wednesday, Walt Disney Co. DIS CEO Bob Iger acknowledged that Marvel Studios stretched itself too thin by producing too much content for streaming.

What Happened: Speaking on Disney's second-quarter 2025 earnings call, Iger admitted that Marvel's heavy focus on producing content for Disney+ led to creative strain and diluted quality.

"We all know that in our zeal to flood our streaming platform with more content that we turned to all of our creative engines, including Marvel, and had them produce a lot more," Iger said, adding, "We've also learned over time that quantity does not necessarily beget quality."

To address this, Iger said Disney is now consolidating Marvel's efforts and refocusing on theatrical films over Disney+ series. He highlighted "Thunderbolts" as the first example of this new approach.

Why It's Important: Thunderbolts brought in $76 million at the domestic box office during its opening weekend across 4,330 theaters, with an additional $86.1 million earned internationally. The film was produced on a budget of roughly $180 million.

Since acquiring Marvel for $4 billion in 2009, Disney has seen a massive return on investment. All four Avengers films now sit among the 15 highest-grossing movies of all time. As of August 2024, Marvel has reportedly contributed an estimated $13.2 billion in value to Disney.

Last year, at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel stunned fans with the unexpected announcement that Robert Downey Jr. would return to the MCU—not as Iron Man, but as the legendary villain Doctor Doom. Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to hit theaters on May 1, 2026.

Disney released its fiscal second-quarter 2025 earnings on Wednesday, reporting a 7% year-over-year revenue increase to $23.62 billion, surpassing analyst expectations of $23.14 billion. The strong performance was fueled by gains in the company's Entertainment and Experiences segments.

Price Action: Disney shares dipped 0.088% in after-hours trading, settling at $102 at the time of writing, following a 10.76% surge during regular trading hours on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

