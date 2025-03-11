iPhones After iOS 19 Will Feature A Very Different Look, Here's What's Apple Might Change

Apple Inc. AAPL is preparing for what Mark Gurman described as “one of the most dramatic software overhauls” in the iPhone maker’s history, with iOS 19 set to transform the smartphone’s interface later in 2025.

What Happened: According to Bloomberg’s Gurman, iOS 19 will be “the biggest revamp since iOS 7” from 2013, featuring significant updates in icons, menus, apps, system buttons, and windows. The design is reportedly “loosely based” on the Vision Pro’s visionOS interface, to create more consistency across Apple’s ecosystem.

After sluggish post-pandemic growth, Apple is attempting to boost sales with this software change. The corporation is under more pressure to provide attractive improvements after iPhone sales unexpectedly declined during the most recent holiday season.

See Also: Cathie Wood Stands By ‘Deflationary Boom' Call As Gene Munster Compares Market Turmoil To Dot-Com Bubble

Why It Matters: At Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in June, the iOS 19 announcement is expected. Apple postponed its planned Siri Apple Intelligence improvements on Friday.

Along with iOS 19, the change also impacts iPadOS 19 (code-named “Luck”) and macOS 16 (called “Cheer”). It is the biggest update for Mac users since the release of macOS Big Sur in 2020.

Previous reports indicated that iOS 19 would drastically change the Camera app. The iPhone 17 lineup is anticipated to be released in September, after several months of beta testing following the June announcement.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock