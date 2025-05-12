U.S. stock markets experienced a robust rally today, with the Nasdaq surging over 4% and the S&P 500 climbing by 3.26%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also saw a significant rise of 2.8%.
These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:
Coinbase Global Inc. COIN
Coinbase shares rose by 3.96%, closing at $207.22. The stock hit an intraday high of $213.60 and a low of $205.61, with a 52-week range between $349.75 and $142.58. The surge followed news that Coinbase will join the S&P 500, replacing Discover Financial Services. This inclusion is set to take effect before trading begins on May 19. Shares of the platform that allows users to trade in Bitcoin BTC/USD and other cryptocurrencies rallied nearly 11% in the after-hours trading.
Rigetti Computing, Inc. RGTI
Rigetti’s stock climbed 9.17%, closing at $11.55, with a high of $11.98 and a low of $11.08. Its 52-week high and low are $21.42 and $0.66, respectively. Despite missing revenue estimates in its first-quarter report, the company exceeded earnings expectations, reporting a loss of 13 cents per share against the anticipated six cents. The stock dropped nearly 12% in after-hours trading to $10.15.
Nvidia Corp NVDA
Nvidia’s stock increased by 5.44%, closing at $123. The stock reached an intraday high of $123 and a low of $120.28, with a 52-week range of $153.13 to $86.63. The rise was driven by a temporary agreement between Beijing and Washington to reduce tariffs on each other’s products, benefiting semiconductor stocks.
Meta Platforms, Inc. META
Meta’s stock rose 7.92%, closing at $639.43, with a high of $640.39 and a low of $621.03. The 52-week range is $740.89 to $442.65. The company is currently facing an antitrust trial from the Federal Trade Commission, focusing on its acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp.
Tesla, Inc. TSLA
Tesla shares gained 6.75%, closing at $318.38. The stock’s intraday high was $322.21, with a low of $311.50, and its 52-week range is $488.54 to $157.40. The increase followed news of a trade agreement between the U.S. and China to temporarily reduce tariffs on each other’s goods.
