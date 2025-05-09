Microsoft, Blackstone, Leidos And A Big US Bank: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bill Baruch, President of Blue Line Capital, said Microsoft Corporation MSFT has been the dog of the Nasdaq and it is going to start outperforming.

Supporting his view, Microsoft, on April 30, reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. The company reported third-quarter revenue of $70.07 billion, up 13% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street consensus estimate of $68.43 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro. Microsoft said it sees fourth-quarter sales of $73.150 billion to $74.250 billion, versus market estimates of $72.28 billion.

Stephen Weiss, Chief Investment Officer of Short Hills Capital Partners, said information technology company Leidos Holdings, Inc. LDOS was the winner in that space.

Leidos Holdings, on May 6, reported first-quarter revenue growth of 7% year-over-year to $4.25 billion. It beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.1 billion. The company’s adjusted EPS was $2.97, up 30% Y/Y, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $2.50.

Kari Firestone, Chair Emerita of Aureus Asset Management, named Blackstone Inc. BX as her final trade, saying the group is down roughly 30% and they are starting to move higher.

Lending support to her choice, Blackstone, on April 17, reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Joshua Brown, CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, picked JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM as his final trade.

On the earnings front, JPMorgan Chase, on April 11, reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and revenues.

Price Action:

Microsoft shares climbed 1.1% to close at $438.17 on Thursday.

Leidos shares slipped 0.01% to settle at $154.71 during Thursday's session.

Blackstone shares rose 2.7% to close at $139.81 on Thursday.

JPMorgan shares climbed 1.6% to settle at $253.47.

