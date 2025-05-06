Tesla's Elon Musk Says Manually-Driven Cars Will Be 'Unusual' In The Future, Shares Updates On SpaceX, Neuralink

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk shared a host of updates, outlining what he believes the future holds for the billionaire's ventures, including TSLA, SpaceX, and Neuralink.

What Happened: "It's a company that I've grown and nurtured over twenty years," Musk said about Tesla in an interview with Fox News on Sunday.

"Tesla in a few months will release Unsupervised Full Self-Driving," Musk said before sharing that the Unsupervised FSD tech will first see application in Austin, Texas, before being rolled out to the rest of the U.S.

"In fact, in the future, it'll be unusual to see a manually-driven car. It'll be like seeing a horse," Musk said, highlighting his optimism for the technology's far-reaching impacts.

He then shared an update on Tesla's Optimus line of humanoid robots, calling it a "personal R2D2 or a C3PO robot buddy" and predicted it'll be a "massive, massive product."

Musk went on to reiterate his ambitions of setting up a city on Mars with SpaceX before sharing an update about Neuralink's BCI (Brain-Computer Interface) called Blindsight, which the billionaire says will help blind people see, including those who have been blind from birth.

"Hopefully we'll be able to do the first Blindsight implant in a human later this year, within the next 12 months, I'm quite confident we can do that," Musk said. He also shared how the company hopes to begin work on a Neuralink implant, which will help people with a "severed spinal column to walk again."

Why It Matters: Musk's comments in the interview come as Tesla will begin its robotaxi operations in June. The company has already released the robotaxi in a limited rollout and completed over 1,500 trips.

Tesla and other U.S.-based autonomous driving companies also got a boost from the Trump administration through exemptions in the U.S. auto safety standards.

However, Tesla continues to experience difficulties as the company's sales plunge in Europe, as the company registered 571 vehicles in Spain, according to data released by ANFAC.

Elsewhere, Musk's SpaceX added over 28 satellites to its low Earth orbit constellation of Starlink space-based internet services. However, experts have raised concerns about the ecological impacts of the satellites deorbiting and reentering the Earth's atmosphere.

Interestingly, NASA is facing a $6 billion budget cut from the Trump administration, as well as a shift towards Mars-focused ventures, which could be a boost for Musk and SpaceX.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock