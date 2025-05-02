Apple, Amazon And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Chevron Corporation CVX to report quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share on revenue of $48.09 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Chevron shares rose 0.1% to $136.44 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM to post quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $86.09 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Exxon Mobil shares rose 0.2% to $106.01 in after-hours trading.

Amazon.com Inc AMZN reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter financial results after market close Thursday. The company said it expects second-quarter net sales of $159 billion to $164 billion, up 7% to 11%. Analysts expect the company to have net sales of $160.91 billion in the quarter. Amazon shares fell 3.2% to $184.10 in the after-hours trading session.

Apple Inc. AAPL reported fiscal second-quarter revenue of $95.36 billion, beating analyst estimates of $94.53 billion. The Cupertino-based company reported second-quarter earnings of $1.65 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.63 per share. The company's CEO Tim Cook said that the tech giant expects a $900 million cost impact in the June quarter due to tariffs. Apple shares fell 3.8% to $205.25 in the after-hours trading session.

Twilio Inc. TWLO reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. The company said it expects second-quarter revenue to be between $1.18 billion and $1.19 billion versus estimates of $1.17 billion, per Benzinga Pro. The company expects second-quarter adjusted earnings of 99 cents to $1.04 per share versus estimates of $1.04 per share. Twilio shares climbed 9.1% to $106.75 in the after-hours trading session.

