Apple, Amazon And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Chevron Corporation CVX to report quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share on revenue of $48.09 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Chevron shares rose 0.1% to $136.44 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM to post quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $86.09 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Exxon Mobil shares rose 0.2% to $106.01 in after-hours trading.
  • Amazon.com Inc AMZN reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter financial results after market close Thursday. The company said it expects second-quarter net sales of $159 billion to $164 billion, up 7% to 11%. Analysts expect the company to have net sales of $160.91 billion in the quarter. Amazon shares fell 3.2% to $184.10 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Apple Inc. AAPL reported fiscal second-quarter revenue of $95.36 billion, beating analyst estimates of $94.53 billion. The Cupertino-based company reported second-quarter earnings of $1.65 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.63 per share. The company's CEO Tim Cook said that the tech giant expects a $900 million cost impact in the June quarter due to tariffs. Apple shares fell 3.8% to $205.25 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Twilio Inc. TWLO reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. The company said it expects second-quarter revenue to be between $1.18 billion and $1.19 billion versus estimates of $1.17 billion, per Benzinga Pro. The company expects second-quarter adjusted earnings of 99 cents to $1.04 per share versus estimates of $1.04 per share. Twilio shares climbed 9.1% to $106.75 in the after-hours trading session.

